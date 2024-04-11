IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah's Fiery 5-Wicket Haul Not Enough as RCB Posts 196 Against MI

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a competitive 196 runs on the board against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli struggled early on. While du Plessis managed to build an innings, Kohli was dismissed cheaply for just three runs by Jasprit Bumrah. This dismissal led to the debut of Will Jacks for RCB. Jacks started brightly with two boundaries but failed to convert his start, falling to Akash Madhwal.

The middle overs belonged to Rajat Patidar, who played a quick-fire knock of 50 runs off just 26 balls, providing much-needed stability alongside du Plessis. Dinesh Karthik anchored the late innings with a blistering 53 runs off 23 balls, ensuring RCB finished on a high note.

Glenn Maxwell's struggles continued as he was dismissed for a duck by Shreyas Gopal, who replaced Suryakumar Yadav in the Mumbai Indians lineup.

Mumbai Indians will need a strong batting performance to chase down this target and keep their playoff hopes alive.