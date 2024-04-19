IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After PBKS vs MI Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Mumbai Indians defeated the Punjab Kings by nine runs in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

A see-saw battle with both bat and ball kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final over, with Mumbai securing a much-needed win to bolster their season. This was Punjab's fourth loss in a last-over finish this season.

The win propelled Mumbai Indians to seventh place in the IPL 2024 points table, securing two crucial points. Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain in 10th position with just two points from seven matches. Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan, sit at ninth after their fifth defeat in the tournament. They have four points.

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 finalists, occupy eighth place with six points. Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians are just above them with the same number of points but a slightly better net run rate (NRR) of -0.133.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals have climbed to sixth with six points and an NRR of -0.074. KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants are fifth with six points and a positive NRR of 0.038. Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad, buoyed by some record-breaking innings, hold fourth place with eight points and a positive NRR of 0.502. Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings are third with eight points and a strong NRR of 0.726.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been the dominant force so far, sitting comfortably in second place with eight points and a stellar NRR of 1.399. Rajasthan Royals continue to lead the IPL 2024 points table by a significant margin of four points. Sanju Samson's team boasts a total of 12 points and a positive NRR of 0.677, having lost only one game in seven matches.

Here's The IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After PBKS vs MI Match:

Pos. Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 12 +0.677 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 8 +1.399 3 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 8 +0.726 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 8 +0.502 5 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 6 +0.038 6 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 6 -0.074 7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 6 -0.133 8 Gujarat Titans 7 2 4 6 -1.303 9 Punjab Kings 7 2 4 4 -0.251 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 2 -1.185

Jasprit Bumrah Takes Top Wicket-Taker Spot

Jasprit Bumrah climbed to the top of the IPL 2024 wicket-takers list with three wickets in Thursday's match between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Gerald Coetzee also impressed, grabbing three wickets to move into third place, while Kagiso Rabada's single wicket secured the fifth spot. Yuzvendra Chahal slipped to second with 12 wickets, and DC's Khaleel Ahmed dropped to fourth with 10.

Jasprit Bumrah said, "when I want to bowl more, I play Test cricket. That fulfills my desires". pic.twitter.com/nSbC3eXEEX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2024

Here's the IPL Purple Cap list after the PBKS vs MI Match:

Player Team Matches Wickets Economy Average Best Bowling Jasprit Bumrah MI 7 13 6.07 12.61 5/21 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 7 12 8.34 18.08 3/11 Gerald Coetzee MI 7 11 10.27 23.81 4/34 Khaleel Ahmed DC 7 10 8.17 22.90 2/21 Kagiso Rabada PBKS 7 10 8.32 23.30 2/18

Kohli Retains Orange Cap, Sharma Makes Moves

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli maintained his hold on the IPL 2024 Orange Cap after Thursday's match against the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma's 36-run contribution against Punjab Kings in his landmark 250th IPL match propelled him to third place.

Despite his century against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine dropped to fourth. The southpaw smashed 11 fours and six sixes in his knock, which was also his first career IPL century. Riyan Parag remained in second place after his 34-run cameo against KKR, while Sanju Samson's batting struggles saw him drop to fifth.

Here's the IPL Orange Cap list after the PBKS vs MI Match:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Virat Kohli RCB 7 361 72.20 147.34 113* Riyan Parag RR 7 318 63.30 161.42 84* Rohit Sharma MI 7 297 49.50 164.08 105* Sunil Narine KKR 6 276 46.00 187.75 109 Sanju Samson RR 7 276 55.20 155.05 82*

