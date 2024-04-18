Rohit Sharma Tops MI's Six-Hitting Charts in IPL, Surpasses Kieron Pollard

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma became the franchise's all-time leader in sixes hit during the IPL match against the Punjab Kings at Mohali's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Playing in his 250th IPL game, Sharma reached the milestone with a six off Harshal Patel in the fourth over of the Mumbai innings. He now has 224 sixes for Mumbai, surpassing former all-rounder Kieron Pollard (223). Hardik Pandya (104), Ishan Kishan (103), and Suryakumar Yadav (97) round out the top five.

Entering the match, Sharma had amassed 261 runs at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 167.31.

Beyond this record, Sharma has achieved several other feats in the IPL.

He became the first Indian to hit 500 sixes in T20 cricket against the Chennai Super Kings.

He also holds the record for most runs scored against CSK in IPL history.

He became the third Indian to take 100 catches in the IPL.

Sharma has a total of 6,472 IPL runs at an average of 30.1 and a strike rate of 131.22. In T20 internationals, he has 3,974 runs at a strike rate of 139.98.

The right-hander will lead India in this year's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

A native of Mumbai, Sharma led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and also won one with the Deccan Chargers.

He is the third Indian and fourth player overall to reach the 100-catch mark, joining former Chennai player Suresh Raina (109), former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (108), and current Mumbai Indians coach Kieron Pollard (103, the only overseas player on the list).