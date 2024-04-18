IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya's Reaction Goes Viral After Rohit Sharma Smashes One-Handed Six During PBKS vs MI (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya, captain of the Mumbai Indians, expressed his excitement after teammate Rohit Sharma launched a one-handed six over the bowler's head during their match against the Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium on Thursday.

One handed six by Rohit Sharma 😭😻

The big shot came in the 11th over, bowled by Harshal Patel. After three singles to start the over, Sharma connected with a slower ball, sending it high into the air. Initially, it appeared Sam Curran at long-on might make the catch, but the ball sailed over the boundary for a maximum. Pandya, watching from the dugout, couldn't contain his joy and was seen patting his thighs in celebration.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma played his 250th game for Mumbai Indians and became only the second player after MS Dhoni to reach this milestone.