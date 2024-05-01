Viral Video: Bihar Man Marries Mother-In-Law After Family Discovers Their Affair

An unusual love story has become the talk of a district in Bihar after a man married his mother-in-law following his wife's death. Dileshwar Darve, 55, of a village in the Banka district, found himself in an unexpected situation when his wife, Geeta Devi, 45, developed a close relationship with their son-in-law, Sikandar Yadav.

After Devi passed away, Yadav continued to live with Darve. However, Darve grew suspicious of their closeness and discovered they were romantically involved. According to reports, Yadav publicly confessed his love for Devi before a village council, known as a Panchayat. Darve and the villagers reportedly consented to their union, and Yadav and Devi were married in both a traditional ceremony and a court marriage arranged by Darve.

A video circulating on social media shows Yadav applying sindoor, a red powder symbolizing marital status, to Devi's hairline as villagers cheer. The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some users criticizing the marriage and others making light of the situation.