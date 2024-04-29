Kanpur Father Sets An Example, Brings Daughter Home With Band Baja After Divorce (Watch Video)

A father brought back his daughter, Urvi, with great celebration after eight years of divorce. Accompanied by drums and music, he arrived at the doorstep of his in-laws' house in Chakeri to reclaim her. Urvi, who works at Delhi airport and is a mother to a five-year-old, had faced alleged harassment from her dowry-demanding in-laws. This emotional reunion serves as a poignant reminder for parents to support their daughters through all circumstances.

Watch:

After last year's Band Baaja Baaraat drama of Ranchi Girl Sakshi Gupta now another family tried the same gimmick in Kanpur and organised a reverse Baraat of their daughter to bring her back from her Matrimonial Home.. Dear @sudhirchaudhary time for you to do another Black &… pic.twitter.com/JUEOYf417a — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) April 29, 2024

Anil Kumar, the father of Urvi, revealed that Ashish began subjecting Urvi to physical abuse, prompting her to file a case of assault against him. Subsequently, legal proceedings were initiated against Ashish in Delhi.

As a result, legal action was taken against Ashish. Following the tumultuous events, the couple decided to part ways amicably, agreeing to return each other's belongings. However, Anil claims that Ashish's behavior towards Urvi took a turn for the worse after she became a mother, causing distress to Urvi and her family. In light of these developments, Anil believes it's crucial to shed light on Ashish's actions for the benefit of society.

