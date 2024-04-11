IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After MI vs RCB Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, securing their second straight victory and climbing to seventh place in the IPL standings.

Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah rocketed to the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard with a five-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. He now shares the lead with Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, both with 10 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman remains in contention with nine wickets, while Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma's dismissal of Riyan Parag pushed him to eight wickets. Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings holds fourth place with eight wickets after his four-wicket performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Virat Kohli couldn't replicate his recent form against Mumbai Indians, managing only three runs on Thursday. However, he maintains a comfortable lead in the Orange Cap race.

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson solidified their positions in the top scorers' list with fifties against Gujarat Titans, climbing to second and fourth place, respectively. Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan also entered the top five after their knocks against Rajasthan Royals. Gill climbed to third, while Sudharsan settled into fifth.

Read Also | “Shabas DK, World Cup Khelna Hain Abhi”: Rohit Sharma Sledges Dinesh Karthik During MI vs RCB Match (Watch Video)

Here's the IPL Points Table 2024 after the MI vs RCB game formatted as a table:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 0 8 0.871 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.528 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.775 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.666 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.344 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.637 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.073 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.196 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.124 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.37

Here's the IPL Orange Cap list after the MI vs RCB match formatted as a table:

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s Virat Kohli 6 6 2 319 113* 79.75 225 141.77 1 2 29 12 Riyan Parag 5 5 2 261 84* 87 165 158.18 0 3 17 17 Shubman Gill 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151.78 0 2 19 9 Sanju Samson 5 5 2 246 82* 82 156 157.69 0 3 24 10 Sai Sudharsan 6 6 0 226 45 37.67 177 127.68 0 0 23 3

Read Also | Watch: Virat Kohli Asks Wankhede Crowd to Stop Booing Hardik Pandya During MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match

Here's the IPL Purple Cap list after the MI vs RCB match formatted as a table:

Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w Jasprit Bumrah 5 5 20 119 10 5/21 11.9 5.95 12.0 0 1 Yuzvendra Chahal 5 5 18 132 10 3/11 13.2 7.33 10.8 0 0 Mustafizur Rahman 4 4 16 128 9 4/29 14.22 8.00 10.66 1 0 Arshdeep Singh 5 5 18.2 160 8 4/29 20.00 8.72 13.75 1 0 Mohit Sharma 6 6 23 216 8 3/25 27.00 9.39 17.25 0 0

MI vs RCB Match Highlights:

Chasing 197, the five-time champions reached the target in less than 16 overs thanks to explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Kishan blasted a 23-ball fifty and shared a 101-run stand with Rohit Sharma in under nine overs for the first wicket. Akash Deep provided the breakthrough, dismissing Kishan for 69. Rohit departed next after scoring 38 before Suryakumar unleashed a 17-ball fifty. He smashed 52 runs off 19 balls before Vijaykumar Vyshak sent him back. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma finished the chase for MI in just 15.3 overs.

Earlier, half-centuries from Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik helped RCB recover from a poor start and post a respectable total of 196/8 in their 20 overs.

Put in to bat first, RCB were in early trouble at 23/2 in the fifth over after losing Virat Kohli and Will Jacks. Du Plessis and Rajat Patidar then steadied the innings with an 82-run stand for the third wicket. Gerald Coetzee broke the partnership by dismissing Patidar for 50 before Shreyas Gopal removed Glenn Maxwell for a duck, reducing RCB to 108/4.

Du Plessis anchored another crucial partnership, sharing a 45-run stand with Karthik before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 61. Karthik, however, remained unbeaten, smashing an aggressive 53 off just 23 balls to propel his team to a competitive total. For MI, Bumrah was the star with the ball, picking up five wickets for just 21 runs in his four overs.