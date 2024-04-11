“Shabas DK, World Cup Khelna Hain Abhi”: Rohit Sharma Sledges Dinesh Karthik During MI vs RCB Match (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma, known for his witty remarks caught on the stump mic, provided another lighthearted moment during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

Karthik was in top form, taking boundaries off the bowling of Akash Madhwal in the final over. This led to a humorous sledge from Rohit Sharma, who was picked up by the stump mic saying, "Saabash DK, World Cup khelna hai" (Well played DK, you're gearing up for the World Cup).

Earlier, Hardik Pandya, winning the toss, opted to field first on a seemingly good batting track. Virat Kohli, the IPL 2024 leading scorer, struggled for form, miscuing a shot and being caught behind by Ishan Kishan.

IPL debutant Will Jacks, after hitting two boundaries, offered a simple catch to Tim David off Akash Madhwal's bowling. Rajat Patidar, joining Kohli, stitched together an 82-run partnership for the third wicket. Patidar reached his first half-century of the season with back-to-back sixes before Gerald Coetzee dismissed him. Faf du Plessis also contributed a 34-run knock before Jasprit Bumrah accounted for his wicket.

Mumbai Indians threatened a comeback as Bumrah removed Mahipal Lomror and Saurav Chauhan in quick succession. The next ball saw Vijaykumar Vyshak fall to Bumrah, completing his second IPL five-wicket haul.

Karthik took charge in the final over, smashing two sixes and contributing to a 19-run over. Akash Madhwal bore the brunt of the onslaught, conceding a costly 57 runs in his four overs.

Mumbai Indians now face a daunting task: chasing 197 runs in 20 overs to secure their second win of IPL 2024.