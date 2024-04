Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli displayed sportsmanship on Thursday, urging the Wankhede Stadium crowd to stop booing Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya.

A video circulating on social media shows Kohli gesturing towards the stands, seemingly appealing to the fans to cheer for Pandya instead. The incident occurred during the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Rohit Sharma's dismissal, when Pandya entered to bat.

Watch video here:

Virat Kohli asked crowd to cheer for Hardik Pandya when even Rohit Sharma himself couldn't



