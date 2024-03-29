Jasprit Bumrah & Rohit Sharma to Swap Teams Next Season? R Ashwin's Vlog Reveals Big Secret

Hardik Pandya has faced severe criticism following Mumbai Indians' defeat in their opening match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Over the last couple of months, the 30-year-old has been under fire from MI fans for taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

Amid this, speculation about a potential player trade involving MI has emerged. Performance analyst Prasanna Agoram, known as "Pdogg," ignited the rumors in a viral video. Speaking with Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Agoram hinted at a trade with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that "almost went through" but fell apart at the last minute.

"That MI player won't play at MI next season," Agoram said cryptically, suggesting the player might land with either CSK ("Yellow Jersey") or Royal Challengers Bangalore ("Red jersey"). Based on Agoram's past comments, some speculate it could be a bowler going to CSK and a batsman to RCB. However, there's no confirmation, and Agoram offered no names. The rumours centre on the possibility of star Mumbai players Jasprit Bumrah or Rohit Sharma being traded, but this remains unconfirmed.

Ashwin asked Pdogg about that CSK MI trade.

Pdogg replied “ We have to wait, theres one more year. The deal almost went through but fell apart in the last moment. That MI player wont play at MI next season. He will mostly don Yellow Jersey or Red jersey next season”

Hardik Pandya served as captain for two seasons with the Gujarat Titans, leading the team to their first IPL triumph in 2022. Ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction, Pandya returned to his old franchise through an all-cash trade deal worth INR 15 crore by the Gujarat Titans.

Just a few weeks after rejoining the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya was appointed as captain for the IPL 2024 season. This decision sparked outrage among MI fans, who questioned the franchise for removing Rohit Sharma from the leadership role despite his success in leading the team to a joint-record five IPL titles.

However, Hardik Pandya's return to the Mumbai Indians was a homecoming, as it was where he began his Indian Premier League (IPL) journey and emerged as one of the most formidable all-rounders. Hardik's first stint with the Mumbai Indians began in 2015 and ended in 2021. During this period, the Baroda all-rounder played a crucial role in helping the Mumbai Indians secure four IPL titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.