IPL 2024: Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Argue With 4th Umpire Over Overseas Players Limit in RR vs DC Match

During an IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, Delhi's coach Ricky Ponting questioned the use of substitute fielder Rovman Powell by Rajasthan.

The confusion stemmed from the number of overseas players allowed on the field. Ponting believed Rajasthan violated the rule by having five overseas players with Powell's inclusion.

The relevant IPL playing condition states:

A team cannot have more than four overseas players in their starting XI (Rule 1.2.5).

No more than four overseas players can be on the field at any given time (Rule 1.2.6). If a team fields four overseas players in the starting XI, a substitute can only replace another overseas player. If a team fields fewer than four overseas players in the starting XI, they can add overseas substitutes as long as the total on the field doesn't exceed four.



In this case, Rajasthan had three overseas players in the starting XI (Buttler, Hetmyer, Boult). While Powell entered as a substitute, Hetmyer left the field. Therefore, Rajasthan technically complied with the rule by having only four overseas players (Buttler, Boult, Powell, and one other) on the field at any given time.