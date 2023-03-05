Former Australia seamer Trent Copeland retires from first-class cricket

New South Wales stalwart and Australia three-Test seamer Trent Copeland has announced his retirement from first-class cricket.Copeland has been a mainstay of Sheffield Shield cricket over the past 14 years having taken 410 first-class wickets at 25.65 including 21 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls.

Copeland, who turns 37 on March 14, said it was the right time to step away."It's one of those things where it's probably been coming for a little while," Copeland said. "Thinking at the start of the season, would it be my last year? I'm about to turn 37. It's probably time when I handed the reins over to some of the younger boys."I'm incredibly proud of what I've achieved but also what my family and certainly my wife and kids have allowed me to achieve through their support. I'm very lucky."The 195cm tall swing bowler has tormented Australian domestic batters across his career. His unerring accuracy and ability to swing the ball both ways in friendly and unfriendly conditions made him one of New South Wales' finest-ever Shield bowlers.