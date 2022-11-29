Phil Jaques sacked as NSW coach after poor start to Sheffield Shield season in 14 years

New South Wales have axed former Test opener Phil Jaques as coach after the state's worst start to a Sheffield Shield season in 14 years.A planned mid-season review during the BBL break was brought forward following NSW's latest Shield defeat against Western Australia last week and it was announced on Tuesday morning that Jaques had left his role.Greg Shipperd, who is currently Sydney Sixers' coach in the BBL, will take temporary charge until the end of the domestic season. He will begin with this week's Shield match against Victoria before moving into his Sixers' role then back to NSW for the latter part of the summer.

Jaques came into the head coach role for the 2018-19 season having done two years with Queensland between 2015 and 2017 before returning to NSW as batting coach. NSW won the Sheffield Shield in the 2019-2020 season which was curtailed by the pandemic and the Marsh Cup in 2020-21."On behalf of all at Cricket NSW I'd like to thank Phil for his contribution to cricket in NSW as both a player and coach," Greg Mail, the NSW chief of cricket performance, said. "Phil is an immensely passionate NSW person and has given his all in his time as head coach, but we feel that now is the right time to make a change. We wish Phil well in his future endeavours. The move comes after NSW failed to win a game in their first five Shield matches, while they are also last on the one-day ladder with just one win from five games.