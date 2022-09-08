Former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand registers for SA20 auction

Former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain, Unmukt Chand, has entered the SA 20 auction. The auction for the SA's inaugural league is scheduled to take place on September 19. Unmukt had retired from Indian cricket in August last year and is allowed to play any foreign league.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Unmukt has set his base price at Rand 175000 (Rs 8 lakh approx). He has now moved to the USA and will be eligible to play international cricket for them by August 2024. Earlier this year, Unmukt created history by becoming the first male Indian player to play Big Bash League. And he can etch his name in history books if he draws a bid in the SA20 auction.

As per rules, Unmukt cannot make his comeback to IPL and domestic cricket. He played for Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL. A regular India A captain once, Unmukt made it to the 30-member national squad for 2 ICC events