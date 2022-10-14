Former West Indies cricketer Bruce Pairaudeau passes away

Bruce Pairaudeau, the former West Indies and Northern Districts cricketer, has died at the age of 91. Pairaudeau was an exceptional and versatile batsman who played 13 international Test matches for West Indies between 1953 and 1957 alongside Frank Worrell, Everton Weekes and Alf Valentine.

He made his debut against India at the Port of Spain in 1953. Though the match resulted in a Draw, Pairaudeau scored his maiden Test century in the first innings of the game. At the age of 26, he made his final appearance for West Indies during the tour of England in 1957. Pairaudeau finished his international career with an overall 454 runs in 13 Test matches at an average of 21.61.

He fell in love with New Zealand during the Windies tour of 1956 and soon emigrated there. In 1963, Bruce led Northern Districts to their first Plunket Shield title – the domestic trophy – in New Zealand and played at that level until the summer of 1966-67 when he hanged his boots