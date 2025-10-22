'From Allah, to Allah': Pakistani Cricketer Aamir Jamal Mourns Newborn Baby's Death

A Pakistani cricketer, Aamir Jamal, has shared a heartbreaking post on his social media handle as he mourned his newborn daughter's death on Wednesday, October 22. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter), he shared an image of himself holding her baby's hand along with an emotional caption.

“From Allah, to Allah, I couldn’t hold you longer, my lil angel. Baba & Mama will miss you. May you stay in higher ranks in Heaven,” Jamal wrote on X.

The heartbreaking post drew reactions from the cricket community and fans. People offer him condolences during the difficult time of the Pakistani cricketer.

Meanwhile, Asif Afridi, a debut Pakistani spinner, created history in Pakistan's cricket by taking a fifer at the age of 38 against South Africa during the second test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He set a new record as the oldest cricketer to take a five-wicket haul on his Test debut, surpassing the previous record held by New Zealand's Fen Cresswell.

At the stumps on Day 3 Pakistan is leading by 23 runs with 333 and 34/4 in 35 overs with a run rate of 2.69. Babar Azam is playing at 49 runs of 83 balls with seven 4s.

Pakistan, in response to South Africa collapse early to Simon Harmer as he strikes twice to break Imam-ul-Haq ans Shaan Masood. Shafique was taken by Rabada as at 16/3 and still 55 runs adrift of the visitors. The ball is gripping and it won't be an easy task for them going ahead on the 4th day