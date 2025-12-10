From MS Dhoni to Rishabh Pant: Most Expensive Players in IPL Auctions (2008–2025) – Full List

Most Expensive Players in IPL Auctions: The IPL 2026 mini auction will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi with 350 players shortlisted from a total of 1,355 registrations. Only 77 slots are available, including 31 for overseas players. Franchises are expected to compete fiercely for their preferred picks. Mini auctions often see high bidding and dramatic price spikes. Last season, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history after Lucknow Super Giants bought him for 27 crore. Shreyas Iyer went for 26.75 crore, and Venkatesh Iyer fetched 23.75 crore.

The growth in player value has been remarkable since the league began. In 2008, MS Dhoni was sold to Chennai Super Kings for 6 crore, the highest bid in the inaugural auction. Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff topped the 2009 auction at 7.55 crore. Gautam Gambhir broke the 10 crore barrier in 2011 with an 11.04 crore deal for Kolkata Knight Riders. Ravindra Jadeja was the top buy in 2012 at 12.8 crore. Yuvraj Singh led the 2014 and 2015 auctions at 14 crore and 16 crore. Ben Stokes dominated the 2017 and 2018 auctions, while Chris Morris stunned in 2021 with 16.25 crore. Sam Curran and Ishan Kishan followed before Mitchell Starc set a record in 2024 at 24.75 crore.

As the 2026 mini auction approaches, teams will aim to find players who can influence matches. With strong budgets in hand, the 2026 auction could see record-breaking deals again.

Most Expensive Players in IPL Auctions