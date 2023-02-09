Glamorgan all-rounder James Harris re-elected as chair of Professional Cricketers Association for two years

Glamorgan all-rounder James Harris has been re-elected as the chairperson of the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) for two years. "Glamorgan's James Harris is to remain as Chair of the Professional Cricketers' Association, taking his tenure up to February 2025 following a re-election," said a statement from PCA on Wednesday.

Initially appointed as Middlesex's PCA representative in 2017, he quickly established himself as a leading voice of the Players' Committee and three years later, he became one of the PCA's first Vice Chairs, alongside England captain Heather Knight.

Following Daryl Mitchell completing a maximum four-year stint leading the Association in 2021, Harris was elected in the role as the 15th Chair, supported by Knight and Derbyshire all-rounder Anuj Dal who joined the PCA Board in the Vice Chair position vacated by Harris.

With Harris' term set end at the PCA's AGM on Tuesday 28 February, an independent election process has taken place since late 2022, resulting in current players re-appointing the former England Lions paceman.

The process saw the Players' Committee contacted by an independent specialist in sports employment law, with each of the 23 members across the men's and women's game consulting their squads before confirming Harris to be selected for a second term.

In accordance with the PCA constitution, this will be Harris' final term as each Chair may complete a maximum of two, two-year stints and the decision will be ratified at the AGM later this month.

As per PCA's website, it champions the interests of professional cricketers in England and Wales. It is a representative body of past and present first-class cricketers.

Harris is a bowling-all rounder representing Glamorgan. He has played 164 first-class matches in which he has taken 539 wickets with the best bowling figures of 9/34. He also has 4,114 runs in FC cricket with an average of 22.60 and the best score of 87*. He has 18 half-centuries in the format.

( With inputs from ANI )

