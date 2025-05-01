Glenn Maxwell Injury Update: Star Aussie All-Rounder Ruled Out of IPL 2025

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a fractured finger. Maxwell, who endured a poor season for Punjab Kings with just 48 runs from seven games missed his team's last match. He was replaced by Suryansh Shedge in PBKS’ clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday where the Punjab-based franchise came out on top, defeating the opposition by 4 wickets.

“Unfortunately, Maxi’s broken his finger. He broke it just before the last game at training. He didn’t think it was too bad, but it ended up getting pretty bad. He had scans and yeah, the results weren’t great. So unfortunately for Maxi, I think it’s likely he’s out for the tournament,” PBKS all-rounder Marcus Stoinis told JioStar. PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting stated that the side is trying to find a suitable replacement for Maxwell, which may not be easy to figure out.

“We will be signing some replacements at some stage. We’ve got until our 12th game, so we have a couple of games to go yet. With the squad we’ve got, we’re trying to find players in our squad anyway. So we’ve got Azmatullah (Omarzai), Aaron Hardie who hasn’t played yet, Xavier Bartlett who didn’t play today,” Ponting said at the post-match press conference.Ponting said the side is having a good look at the Indian talent that it has as international options are limited due to other ongoing leagues.