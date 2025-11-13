‘God Has Been Kind’: Rishabh Pant Reflects on Comeback Ahead of India vs South Africa 1st Test in Kolkata (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to return to international cricket on Friday when India face South Africa in the first Test in Kolkata. The match will mark Pant’s comeback to the national side after recovering from a toe fracture that kept him out for four months. Pant suffered the injury during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July and was ruled out of the home series against West Indies in October. Dhruv Jurel replaced him behind the stumps during his absence.

Speaking in a video shared by the BCCI, Pant said returning from an injury is always a challenge but he is thankful to be back. He said he feels grateful every time he steps on the field and credited his family and supporters for helping him through recovery. "After an injury, it is never easy to come back. But God has been kind always and he has blessed me always, and this time also, and very happy to be back," Pant said. "See, every time I take the field, one thing I try to be is to be grateful. That's why I always look up and thank God, my parents, my family, everyone has supported me," he added.

Pant, who made a comeback to competitive cricket in 2024 after a serious car accident, said he tried to stay positive through the rehabilitation process. He added that he focused only on what he could control instead of worrying about luck or outside opinions.

“I try to focus on the controllables. Luck is something you can’t control, so I don’t think about it. If you keep your mind in a good space and focus on what matters, you’ll find happiness, especially when you’re injured,” he said.

The 28-year-old said that tough periods often teach valuable lessons and stressed the importance of discipline and finding joy in every moment. “Tough times teach you a lot. Stay disciplined, keep learning, and enjoy what you do. Whatever you’re doing, give your 100 percent and find joy in the moment,” he added.

Pant showed signs of strong form ahead of the series, scoring 90 runs from 113 balls against South Africa A in an unofficial Test. He later added 65 runs in the second match despite taking a blow on his hand.

The wicketkeeper-batter will now look to make an impact in his return to international cricket when India take on South Africa in the first Test on November 14, 2025, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.