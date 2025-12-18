HAR vs JHKD Final LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana vs Jharkhand SMAT 2025 Final Match

Haryana Cricket Team vs Jharkhand Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Haryana won the toss and chose to bowl against Jharkhand in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Jharkhand remained undefeated in nine matches during the group stage and Super League. The team suffered a setback against Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Haryana, meanwhile, treated every match like a knockout. The team lost two group matches and went down to defending champions Mumbai in the Super League. It bounced back with a dominant win over Hyderabad in its last match to improve its net run rate and secure a spot in the final. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Haryana vs Jharkhand SMAT 2025 Final Live Streaming info

Match: Jharkhand vs Haryana, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Toss: Haryana won the toss and chose to bowl

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network in India

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Haryana vs Jharkhand SMAT 2025 Final Playing XI​​​​​​​

Jharkhand (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar

Haryana (Playing XI): Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar(c), Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Samant Jakhar, Parth Vats, Ashish Siwach, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj