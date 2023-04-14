Hardik Pandya found guilty of Code of Conduct breach fined Rs 12 lakh

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was found guilty of breaching IPL Code of Conduct for maintaining a slow over rate in his side's IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Thursday. This is the third consecutive over-rate related offence in this IPL. Previously, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, RR captain Sanju Samson were also fined ₹12 lakh for the same reason.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on 13th April 2023."As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs. 12 lakh," IPL said in a release on Friday. Shubman Gill starred in a six-wicket win for defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans over Punjab KingsHardik Pandya-led Gujarat were cruising towards victory until England all-rounder Sam Curran removed Gill for 67 in the final over of the chase to raise hopes for Punjab.