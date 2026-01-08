Hardik Pandya Hits Nine Sixes in Explosive 75-Run Innings for Baroda vs Chandigarh in Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash

Baroda Cricket Team vs Chandigarh Cricket Team: Hardik Pandya scored a quick 75 off 31 balls to lift Baroda in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Chandigarh on Thursday, January 8, 2026. Coming in at 123-4 in the 21st over, Pandya struck three sixes in his first five balls and reached his half-century off 19 deliveries. He later hit three sixes off Nishunk Birla before being dismissed by Jagjit Singh in the first ball of the 30th over.

Pandya’s innings followed his maiden List A hundred in the previous match. His performance lifted Baroda after a slow start and kept them in contention for the second qualification spot in Group B alongside Vidarbha and Bengal.

The all-rounder will miss India’s upcoming three ODIs against New Zealand, starting January 11, as part of workload management ahead of the T20 World Cup. He and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to join the T20I squad on January 21.

The BCCI said Pandya has not been cleared to bowl 10 overs in a match.