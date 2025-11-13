Hardik Pandya Set to Return to Competitive Cricket After Injury Layoff, Likely to Play for Baroda in SMAT Before ODI Series vs South Africa

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to make his return to competitive cricket later this month after recovering from an injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2025. Pandya, who hurt his left quadricep in a match against Sri Lanka, missed the final against Pakistan and the following white-ball series against Australia.

According to a Times of India report, Pandya is close to completing his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is expected to feature for Baroda in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 32-year-old could make his return in Baroda’s opening fixture on November 26 in Hyderabad or by their second match of the tournament. The report added that Pandya will join the Baroda squad immediately after receiving his Return to Play clearance from the BCCI, without taking any break. The selectors want him to gain match fitness in the domestic T20 tournament before India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa, which begins on November 30.

Read Also | India vs South Africa Test Series 2025 Full Schedule: Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues, Squads and LIVE Streaming Details

Rohit Sharma has also shown interest in representing Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while Virat Kohli has yet to announce any domestic plans.

Pandya last played during the Asia Cup, where he scored 48 runs and took four wickets. He has been working on an intensive rehabilitation program in Bengaluru and is expected to play at least one domestic fixture before returning to the national setup.

India will face South Africa in three ODIs in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam, starting on November 30. The series will be followed by five T20Is beginning on December 9 in Cuttack. Pandya’s return will be key to India’s white-ball plans as the team builds toward the 2026 T20 World Cup.