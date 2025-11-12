India vs South Africa Test Series 2025 Full Schedule: Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues, Squads and LIVE Streaming Details

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule: India is set to host South Africa in a two-match Test series starting November 14 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The series is part of the World Test Championship 2025-27. India comes into the series after a T20I win in Australia. The team, led by captain Shubman Gill, aims to earn crucial home points to secure a top-two spot in the WTC standings. India is currently third with a points percentage of 61.90 after drawing 2-2 in England and winning 2-0 against West Indies at home. South Africa, defending WTC champions, will be led by Temba Bavuma. The Proteas are fifth in the standings after a win and a loss against Pakistan.

The first Test will be played at Eden Gardens from November 14 to 18. The second Test will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, from November 22 to 26. The series will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels. Streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

India vs South Africa Test Series 2025 Schedule:

Match Day and Date Venue Time (IST) India vs South Africa, 1st Test Friday, November 14 - Tuesday, November 18 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 09:30 AM India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Saturday, November 22 - Wednesday, November 26 Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 09:00 AM

India vs South Africa Test Series 2025 Squads:

India Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper/vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper).