WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Standings Ahead of IND vs SA Test Series

India Men’s Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: Australia continues to dominate the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after winning all three matches in the current cycle. The Pat Cummins-led side sits comfortably at the top with 36 points and a perfect 100 percent points percentage. Their next challenge will be a five-match Ashes series against England starting November 21 in Perth. Sri Lanka hold the second spot with a points percentage of 66.67 after a win and a draw in their two matches so far. India, led by Shubman Gill, are placed third with 52 points and a 61.90 points percentage following a 2-2 draw in England and a clean sweep over the West Indies at home. Defending champions South Africa stand fourth with 12 points and a 50 percent points percentage after a 1-1 series result in Pakistan. They will next face India in a two-match Test series starting November 14.

How the #WTC27 standings look ahead of a crucial phase commencing in the cycle 📝



More 👉 https://t.co/2hSZL2dnMMpic.twitter.com/OAZhUkGZ6R — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2025

Pakistan are in fifth place with a 50 percent points percentage from their drawn series against South Africa. England follow in sixth position with 43.33 percent after their 2-2 result against India. Bangladesh are seventh with 16.67 percent points following a draw against Sri Lanka. New Zealand are yet to start their campaign and sit eighth. They will open their WTC journey with a three-match home series against the West Indies beginning in December.

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table Ahead of IND vs SA Test Series

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 0 36 100.00 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 3 India 7 4 2 1 0 52 61.90 4 South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 6 England 5 2 2 1 2 26 43.33 7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0.00 9 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

The upcoming India-South Africa series will play a key role in shaping the early race for the top spots in the WTC 2025-27 standings.

Test Series Schedule

Date Match Venue Local Time GMT Time Nov 14, 2025 1st Test Eden Gardens, Kolkata 9:30 AM 4:00 AM Nov 22, 2025 2nd Test Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 9:00 AM 3:30 AM

India vs South Africa Test series 2025 squads

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper/vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

South Africa’s Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper)