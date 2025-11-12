WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Standings Ahead of IND vs SA Test Series

India Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: Australia continues to dominate the World Test Championship

November 12, 2025

WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Standings Ahead of IND vs SA Test Series

India Men’s Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: Australia continues to dominate the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after winning all three matches in the current cycle. The Pat Cummins-led side sits comfortably at the top with 36 points and a perfect 100 percent points percentage. Their next challenge will be a five-match Ashes series against England starting November 21 in Perth. Sri Lanka hold the second spot with a points percentage of 66.67 after a win and a draw in their two matches so far. India, led by Shubman Gill, are placed third with 52 points and a 61.90 points percentage following a 2-2 draw in England and a clean sweep over the West Indies at home. Defending champions South Africa stand fourth with 12 points and a 50 percent points percentage after a 1-1 series result in Pakistan. They will next face India in a two-match Test series starting November 14.

Pakistan are in fifth place with a 50 percent points percentage from their drawn series against South Africa. England follow in sixth position with 43.33 percent after their 2-2 result against India. Bangladesh are seventh with 16.67 percent points following a draw against Sri Lanka. New Zealand are yet to start their campaign and sit eighth. They will open their WTC journey with a three-match home series against the West Indies beginning in December.

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table Ahead of IND vs SA Test Series

PosTeamPlayedWonLostDrawDedPointsPCT
1Australia3300036100.00
2Sri Lanka210101666.67
3India742105261.90
4South Africa211001250.00
5Pakistan211001250.00
6England522122643.33
7Bangladesh20110416.67
8West Indies5050000.00
9New Zealand0000000.00

The upcoming India-South Africa series will play a key role in shaping the early race for the top spots in the WTC 2025-27 standings.

Test Series Schedule

DateMatchVenueLocal TimeGMT Time
Nov 14, 20251st TestEden Gardens, Kolkata9:30 AM4:00 AM
Nov 22, 20252nd TestBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati9:00 AM3:30 AM

 

India vs South Africa Test series 2025 squads

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper/vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

South Africa’s Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper)

