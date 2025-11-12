WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Standings Ahead of IND vs SA Test Series

India Men’s Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: Australia continues to dominate the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after winning all three matches in the current cycle. The Pat Cummins-led side sits comfortably at the top with 36 points and a perfect 100 percent points percentage. Their next challenge will be a five-match Ashes series against England starting November 21 in Perth. Sri Lanka hold the second spot with a points percentage of 66.67 after a win and a draw in their two matches so far. India, led by Shubman Gill, are placed third with 52 points and a 61.90 points percentage following a 2-2 draw in England and a clean sweep over the West Indies at home. Defending champions South Africa stand fourth with 12 points and a 50 percent points percentage after a 1-1 series result in Pakistan. They will next face India in a two-match Test series starting November 14.
Pakistan are in fifth place with a 50 percent points percentage from their drawn series against South Africa. England follow in sixth position with 43.33 percent after their 2-2 result against India. Bangladesh are seventh with 16.67 percent points following a draw against Sri Lanka. New Zealand are yet to start their campaign and sit eighth. They will open their WTC journey with a three-match home series against the West Indies beginning in December.
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table Ahead of IND vs SA Test Series
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Ded
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|36
|100.00
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|66.67
|3
|India
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|52
|61.90
|4
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|50.00
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|50.00
|6
|England
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|43.33
|7
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|16.67
|8
|West Indies
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|9
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upcoming India-South Africa series will play a key role in shaping the early race for the top spots in the WTC 2025-27 standings.
Test Series Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Local Time
|GMT Time
|Nov 14, 2025
|1st Test
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|9:30 AM
|4:00 AM
|Nov 22, 2025
|2nd Test
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|9:00 AM
|3:30 AM
India vs South Africa Test series 2025 squads
India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper/vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep
South Africa’s Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper)