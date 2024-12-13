Hardik Pandya’s Fans Invade Pitch to Hug Him During Mumbai vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Semifinal (Watch Video)

A video has surfaced online showing fans running onto the field at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the first semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Baroda and Mumbai. The fans rushed to hug India all-rounder Hardik Pandya before being escorted off the field by security personnel.

Two fans running wild to hug Hardik Pandya during the SMAT clash between Baroda and Mumbai. #BARvsMUMpic.twitter.com/oA0uFSps8m — Aakash Sivasubramaniam (@aakashs26) December 13, 2024

Pandya was seen instructing the security team to handle the fans with care and not to take any harsh actions, all while the crowd cheered loudly. The incident took place during the second innings when Baroda were fielding.

Mumbai secured a six-wicket win in the match held on Friday, December 13, to advance to the SMAT final. Baroda batted first and managed a total of 158-7 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya contributed little with the bat, getting out after scoring just 5 runs. However, Krunal Pandya (30) and Shivalik Sharma (36) delivered solid performances.

In reply, Mumbai comfortably chased down the target, led by veteran Ajinkya Rahane’s 98 and captain Shreyas Iyer’s 46. Both Rahane and Iyer narrowly missed reaching milestones. Pandya, who also bowled four overs, took one wicket for 29 runs. Mumbai’s win secured them a spot in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, which will be held on Sunday, December 15.