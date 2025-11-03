Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Break Down After India Women Win First-Ever ICC Women’s World Cup Title (VIDEO)

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match: Tears of joy flowed freely at the DY Patil Stadium as captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana broke down after India won their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title. The Indian women’s cricket team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final. The victory marked a historic moment for Indian cricket as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team ended years of heartbreak to script their name in world cricket history.

Tears flowed freely at the DY Patil Stadium as captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana broke down in each other’s arms after India won their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title. The emotional embrace between the two senior players captured the moment as India created history with a 52-run win over South Africa in the final.

The Harmanpreet-led side produced a dominant all-round performance to end years of heartbreak and give India its maiden world title in women’s cricket. After being put to bat first in a rain-delayed final, India posted a strong total of 298 for 7. Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a dream start with a 104-run stand. Shafali top-scored with 87 off 78 balls, while Deepti Sharma added a vital 58 to lift India to the second-highest total ever in a Women’s World Cup final.

In reply, South Africa fought hard through captain Laura Wolvaardt’s century, but Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket haul and Shafali’s two wickets sealed India’s historic win. South Africa were bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, handing India a long-awaited victory that will be remembered for generations.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who had faced heartbreaks in previous finals in 2005 and 2017, was overcome with emotion as Mandhana hugged her moments after the final wicket fell. The two shared a tearful moment before celebrating with teammates and the tricolour.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) beat South Africa: 246 (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35, Deepti Sharma 5/39).