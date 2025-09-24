'He Could Have Taken Side Angle': Former Cricket Umpire on Fakhar Zaman's Dismissal in IND vs PAK Super 4 Match of Asia Cup

Former Indian international-level umpire Anil Chaudhary delivered his take on the catch by Sanju Samson during the India vs Pakistan clash to dismiss Fakhar Zaman, saying that the TV empire could have asked for a side angle for more evidence that the ball touched the ground or not.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman's dismissal during the Asia Cup's Super 4 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

The replays generated divided opinions, with some pointing out that the ball had touched the ground before Sanju caught it, while many others claimed it to be a clean catch. Pakistan's team management also protested against the decision, as per Saama TV.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Anil said that the TV umpire could have used a side angle, but to him, it seemed out and there was no proper evidence of the ball touching the ground before being gloved by Sanju.

#WATCH | Delhi | On PCB reportedly filing ICC complaint over Sanju Samson’s catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman in IND vs PAK Super 4 match, Former Cricket Umpire, Anil Chaudhary, says, "This is an old tradition in cricket... I'm not referring to any specific team, but a team will lose… pic.twitter.com/T18Az17Sog — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

"Whatever the TV umpire thinks will stand, regardless of what you or I say. He could have taken a side angle, but every umpire has his own way of being satisfied, and he was satisfied that the fingers were under the ball... There wasn't clear evidence that the ball had touched the ground... I too thought he was out after watching it once," Anil said.

"From the front, it sometimes seems that the ball touched the ground, but it is not always like that. Side view is always better for such decisions," he added.