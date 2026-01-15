Henil Patel’s 5-Wicket Haul Helps India Bowl Out USA for 107 in U19 World Cup 2026 Opener

United States National Under-19 Cricket Team vs India National Under-19 Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Fast bowler Henil Patel starred with a five-wicket haul as India under-19 bowled out the USA for 107 in 35.2 overs in their opening match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Electing to bowl first, India exploited overcast conditions as Patel returned figures of 5 for 16 from seven overs, including a maiden. He removed opener Amrinder Gill (1) in his first over and later dismissed captain Utkarsh Srivastava (0) and wicketkeeper Arjun Mahesh (16), triggering a top-order collapse.

Leg-spinner Khilan Patel trapped Amogh Arepally (3), while Deepesh Devendran and other pacers chipped in to restrict the visitors. Nitish Sudini was the top scorer with 36 off 52 balls, but his resistance could not stop the USA from being bundled out.

India, placed in Group B with Bangladesh and New Zealand, will now aim to chase a modest target in their innings.