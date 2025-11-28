Himmat Singh Smashes Last-Ball Six as Delhi Beat Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Thriller (VIDEO)

Delhi Cricket Team vs Tamil Nadu Cricket Team Match: Delhi pulled off a thrilling win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday after Himmat Singh hit a six off the final ball to beat Tamil Nadu by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Delhi needed two runs off the last delivery. Himmat lofted Gurjapneet over point and Shahrukh Khan failed to complete the catch. The shot ended a tense finish that also included a run-out scare on the second-last ball.

Watch Video Here:

What an effort 👌



What a finish 🔥



What a chase 🙌



With 2 needed off the last ball, Himmat Singh hits a six, which is nearly caught splendidly by Shahrukh Khan!



Delhi held nerve to chase 12 in the last over to win by six wickets against Tamil Nadu 👌



Scorecard ▶️… pic.twitter.com/xwA25vQkE9 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2025

Delhi chased 199 and got a fast start through Yash Dhull and Priyansh Arya. The pair added 52 in a little more than five overs. Arya struck 35 off 15 before falling to Sonu Yadav. Dhull kept Delhi on track with captain Nitish Rana. Rana scored 34 off 26. Dhull hit 71 off 46 with four fours and four sixes. His exit came with 28 runs still needed.

Ayush Badoni played a steady hand and made 41 off 23 to keep Delhi ahead in the chase.

Tamil Nadu had earlier posted a strong score. Tushar Raheja hit 72 off 41 and Amit Sathvik struck 54 off 40. Their stand lifted the side even as Varun Chakaravarthy went for 47 without a wicket.

The win gave Delhi its first points of the tournament. Tamil Nadu has yet to register a win after two games.