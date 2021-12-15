‘How big is yours’ – Isa Guha’s ‘double-meaning question stuns Adam Gilchrist

A video of former England women’s team cricketer Isa Guha asking a ‘double-meaning’ question in the commentary box during a Big Bash game has now gone viral. The discussion was on the carrom ball which is a variation which modern-day spinners use to fox batters, especially in T20 cricket. Speaking of the same, Guha and Gilchrist’s fellow commentator recalled how a coach picked bowlers with the longest middle-finger as the potential candidate to bowl carom balls. While it looked a regular elaboration, Guha’s reply left everyone in splits.

“Spin bowling coaching clinics where the head coach has said, y’all know… You just show me your bowling hand. The guy or kid with longest middle finger was identified as a potential carrom-bowler,” had said the commentator after which Guha asked: “How big is yours?”. While the former England international may have referred to the finger, her response was interpreted in a different manner. Even Gilchrist couldn’t hold his laughter.

As the video went viral, Guha also gave her reaction on Twitter. Guha’s reaction came after England women’s team player Alex Hartley shared the video with caption: “A reasonable question from @isaguha.” In reply, the 36-year-old wrote: “Valid – for carrom ball purposes only…

