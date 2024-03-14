“Focusing Too Much on Social Media Instead of…”: Rishabh Pant Sledges Michael Vaughan on His Own Podcast (Watch Video)

Renowned wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is gearing up to make his comeback to competitive cricket in the upcoming IPL 2024 season after a 15-month hiatus due to a serious car accident. Known for his entertaining antics on the stump mic, Pant is set to lead the Delhi Capitals (DC) and is already making headlines for his off-field banter.

During a conversation on the Club Praire Fire podcast, former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist queried Pant on his sledging strategy against ex-English cricketer Michael Vaughan in a hypothetical match-up. Pant, famous for his witty remarks, responded with a light-hearted dig, suggesting he'd tease Vaughan about his social media focus over cricket, leaving the podcast panel amused.

"I'm curious, how would you engage Michael Vaughan in a verbal exchange on the field? What would you say to put him off his game?" Gilchrist asked.

Pant, known for his cheeky remarks behind the stumps for India, replied with a smile, "Don't have to say much."

"I would say you're focusing too much on social media instead of playing cricket," Pant said, drawing laughter from the podcast participants.

"And you'd be right," Gilchrist conceded.

Pant, however, declined to engage in similar banter with Gilchrist, saying the former Australian wicketkeeper was "in his own zone" while batting and "can't be disturbed."

Pant was in good batting form before the accident, which necessitated extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. The 26-year-old will lead the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024 after being cleared to play as a wicketkeeper-batsman by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, he's expected to play as a specialist batsman initially.

Pant had scored 340 runs at an average of 30.91 and a strike rate of 151.79 in the 2022 IPL season. Since his debut with the Delhi Capitals in 2016, he has amassed 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of 147.

The IPL 2024 season will commence on March 22 with a match between CSK and RCB. Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2024 journey against Punjab Kings on March 23 in Mohali. The Delhi Capitals versus Punjab Kings IPL 2024 fixture is scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM IST.

Here's a look at the schedule for DC's first four matches in IPL 2024:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue 23 Mar DC vs PBKS 3:30 Mohali 28 Mar DC vs RR 730 Jaipur 31 Mar DC vs CSK 7:30 Visakhapatnam 03 Apr DC vs KKR 7:30 Visakhapatnam 07 Apr DC vs MI 3:30 Mumbai

