Rishabh Pant Declared Fit to Play IPL 2024 as Wicket Keeper Batsman

Rishabh Pant has been declared fit as a wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement posted on social media platform X on Tuesday. Pant, who suffered a horrific car crash in December 2022, has been out of action for India since its tour of Bangladesh. The Delhi Capitals skipper also missed the 2023 edition of the IPL.

This comes as a huge boost for the DC and India fans who were eagerly waiting for an update on the India cricketer. Pant has not played any form of cricket since his near-fatal accident in December 2022. Pant fell in a car accident while driving alone from New Delhi to Roorkee and was forced to go through a tough phase of surgeries and rehab in the past 15 months. The car reportedly caught fire when it collided with a central divider on the road. The incident was reported to have taken place at 5.30am and the car skidded for about 200 metres before hitting the road divider. Some sources claimed that Pant may have fallen asleep while driving.[91] He was rescued by Sushil Kumar, a bus driver, and Paramjeet Singh, a bus conductor, both employees of Haryana Roadways. Delhi Capitals play their first IPL match on 23 March.

