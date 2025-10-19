How India Women’s Cricket Team Can Qualify for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals After Defeat to England

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India’s hopes of reaching the semifinals of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 are still alive despite their four-run loss to England at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2025. The defeat was India’s third in a row after earlier losses to South Africa and Australia.

England win by 4 runs. #TeamIndia fought hard in a closely contested match and will look to bounce back on Thursday.



England win by 4 runs. #TeamIndia fought hard in a closely contested match and will look to bounce back on Thursday.

India are currently placed fourth on the points table with four points, the same as New Zealand, but ahead on net run rate. England became the third team to qualify for the semifinals, leaving one spot open.

India’s next match against New Zealand will be crucial for both sides. A win would strengthen India’s chances of making the last four. However, if India lose, they could still have a slim chance to advance. For that to happen, India must beat Bangladesh in their final league game and hope New Zealand lose to England in their last fixture.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will need strong performances in their remaining matches to stay in the race for the semifinals.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

England: 288/8 (Heather Knight 109, Amy Jones 56; Deepti Sharma 4-51, Shree Charani 2-68)

India: 284/6 (Smriti Mandhana 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 70; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-47, Linsey Smith 1-40)

