ICC-Nium hackathon with Dinesh Karthik on jury panel picks 3D Augmented Reality innovation as winner

By Jitendra Banduni

New Delhi, March 17 The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Nium, the global platform for on-demand money movement, has announced the 'winning idea' for the first ever 'Next In' global hackathon.

The finale in Bengaluru picked a winning idea based on Web AR technology, presented by team 'Fanisko'. Their solution offers an enhanced live cricket viewing experience through 3D Augmented Reality, allowing users to play the game in real time from the comfort of their homes.

It can also integrate within the ICC app and offer in-depth player insights, bringing cricket spectators closer to the action.

The "Next In" Hackathon, kicked off in January 2023 and saw registrations from over 12,500 individuals from 113 countries, including over 1000 registrants from the USA, a strategic priority market for both the ICC and Nium. Ideas were submitted across four key areas: Web3 & Metaverse, Fintech, In-stadia experience and Augmented or Virtual Reality (AR/VR). A total of five passionate teams made it to the finals of the hackathon. They were invited to present their concepts and creations to a panel of prestigious judges including Hackathon Ambassador, Dinesh Karthik.

Tech innovations by other finalists included various other aspects of digital fan engagement from a rewards based crypto solution to immersive metaverse experiences and a location-based social media application, catered around cricket events.

Overall, from the concepts submitted, 32 per cent focused on improving the experience of a fan going to watch a match in the stadium, while 28 per cent centred on the use of AR/VR technologies to create a fan engagement activity or game.

Hackathon Ambassador Dinesh Karthik said,"Cricket has always embraced innovation, no matter what your role – broadcaster, player or fan. Today, as a fan, I am very much looking forward to what these ideas mean for the future of cricket experiences."

Jeremiah Glodoveza, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing at Nium said, "One of the key focus areas for NIUM in recent years has been the ability to attract the best talent and to empower the industry to do better with technology, particularly. This hackathon is the first step in that direction."

ICC Head of Digital, Finn Bradshaw said, "As we went through this journey for the first time with NIUM, what was really exciting was seeing fans from over a 100 countries engage with our sport."

The next in hackathon was judged by: Dinesh Karthik - Hackathon Ambassador, Finn Bradshaw - ICC Head of Digital, Jaya Kapur - Nium Vice President, Product Management, Joaquin Ayuso De Paul - Nium Head of Crypto & Web3, Unmish Parthasarathi - Picture Board Partners, Founder & Executive Director.

Team Lead for winners Fanisko, Venugopal Rajagopalan said: "It took a ton of planning and lots of iterations to get it absolutely right as we faced a few unique challenges of being in different countries and time-zones."

