ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings After USA U19 vs India U19 Match

United States National Under-19 Cricket Team vs India National Under-19 Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The points table for the Under-19 World Cup 2026 was updated after three matches were played on the opening day of the tournament in Zimbabwe on Thursday, January 15, 2026. India and West Indies made winning starts in their respective groups, while one match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

No matches were played in Group A on the opening day. Japan, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Australia are all level with zero points. In Group B, India defeated the United States by six wickets to move to the top of the group with two points and a net run rate of +3.144. The USA lost their opening match and remain without points. Bangladesh and New Zealand are yet to play their opening matches.

The Group C match between Zimbabwe and Scotland was abandoned without a toss due to weather conditions. Both teams were awarded one point each and currently share the top spot in the group. England and Pakistan are yet to begin their campaigns.

In Group D, West Indies claimed the top spot after a five-wicket win over Tanzania. West Indies have two points and a net run rate of plus +3.465.Tanzania has no points after the loss, with a net run rate of −3.465. Afghanistan and South Africa are yet to play.

GROUP A – Points Table

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 Australia Under-19 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 Ireland Under-19 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 3 Japan Under-19 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 4 Sri Lanka Under-19 0 0 0 0 0 – 0

GROUP B – Points Table

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 India Under-19 1 1 0 0 0 +3.144 2 2 USA Under-19 1 0 1 0 0 −3.144 0 3 Bangladesh U-19 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 4 New Zealand U-19 0 0 0 0 0 – 0

GROUP C – Points Table

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 Scotland Under-19 1 0 0 1 0 – 1 2 Zimbabwe U-19 1 0 0 1 0 – 1 3 England Under-19 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 4 Pakistan Under-19 0 0 0 0 0 – 0

GROUP D – Points Table

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 West Indies U-19 1 1 0 0 0 +3.465 2 2 Tanzania Under-19 1 0 1 0 0 −3.465 0 3 Afghanistan U-19 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 4 South Africa U-19 0 0 0 0 0 – 0

India vs USA Match Highlights

After winning the toss, India chose to bowl and restricted the USA to 107 runs in 35.2 overs. Ritvik Appidi took two early wickets for the USA, while Nitish Sudini top-scored with 36 off 52 balls. Chasing a revised target of 96 (DLS method), India faced early setbacks. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Vedant Trivedi were dismissed for two runs each, and captain Ayush Mhatre fell for 19, leaving India at 25/3 in 5.2 overs.

For his fantastic 5⃣-wicket haul, Henil Patel is the Player of the Match 👏



India U19 kickstart their campaign with a 6⃣-wicket victory (DLS Method) 🙌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/HWYypvuDhs#U19WorldCuppic.twitter.com/oydCFOsF4i — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2026

Vihaan Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu steadied the innings with a 45-run partnership. Malhotra scored 18, while Kundu remained unbeaten on 42 off 41 balls, including five boundaries and a six. Kanishk Chouhan supported Kundu with an unbeaten 10 as India reached the target in 17.2 overs.

Henil Patel was the standout bowler for India, finishing with 5/16 in seven overs — the third-best bowling figures by an Indian in U19 World Cup history. Deepesh Devendran (1/19), RS Ambrish (1/14), Khilan Patel (1/27), and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (1/2) also contributed with the ball. For the USA, Appidi was the only bowler to make an impact, claiming 2/24 in five overs.