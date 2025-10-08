ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Women Beat Pakistan Women by 107 Runs

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia women’s national cricket team defeated Pakistan women’s national cricket team by 107 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Defending champions Australia show their resilience to overcome a shaky start against Pakistan 👊#CWC25#AUSvPAK 📝: https://t.co/E8HnOrwq6Ypic.twitter.com/Oj31NwTrOV — ICC (@ICC) October 8, 2025

Batting first, Australia posted 221 for nine in 50 overs after being reduced to 115 for eight at one stage. Beth Mooney scored 109 off 114 balls, marking her fifth WODI century and first in a World Cup. Alana King remained unbeaten on 51 from 49 balls to help Australia reach a competitive total.

In reply, Pakistan struggled against disciplined Australian bowling. Kim Garth took three wickets for 14 runs, Megan Schutt claimed two for 25, and Annabel Sutherland also picked up two wickets for 15 runs. Pakistan were bowled out for 114 runs.

Beth Mooney was named Player of the Match for her century and crucial role in Australia’s recovery.