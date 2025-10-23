ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, IND-W vs NZ-W: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against India in Navi Mumbai; Check Playing XIs

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team Match: New Zealand Women won the toss and chose to bowl in their 24th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against India Women at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday, October 23, 2025. India made one change to their playing XI with Jemimah Rodrigues coming in for Amanjot Kaur. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the pitch looks good and the team has a great opportunity. She added that the side wants to set a decent total and play good cricket in this important game.

"The pitch is looking really good and I think we have got a great opportunity, today we have added extra batters. So I think it's a great opportunity to set a decent total on the board. Jemimah is in for Amanjot. It was a little disappointing for all of us because we have been playing good cricket but unfortunately we were not able to get the result. But today is a very important game and we all want to enjoy this moment and play good cricket. We are getting starts but unfortunately we are able to make it big. But today is a great opportunity and we are looking for everyone to do well for the team," Harmanpreet said.

"We're going to the bowl first today. We don't think the surface will change too much. If anything, it might hopefully get better under lights and maybe with a bit of dew coming in. I don't think it's going to change much. We've still been training exceptionally hard and we've got to have trust in the work that we've done. A couple of extra sessions isn't going to change too much for what we've got as a group. So for us, fresh is best. We obviously haven't played as much cricket, especially with the bat. But it's left us really excited and chomping at the bit to be able to get out here and hopefully get a full 100 overs in today. This is the moment that all cricketers want to be playing in high-pressure situations, playing in India at a World Cup, it doesn't get much better than this. We're really excited about it. We certainly know the challenge that's ahead of us. But this is what you want to be taking on as a high-performance athlete. Going with the same XI today," New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said after winnign the toss.

India enter the match after three successive defeats, including a narrow four-run loss against England. The team will look to bounce back and keep its semifinal hopes alive. New Zealand come into the game after their last match against Pakistan was washed out in Colombo.

Playing XI

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (WK), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson