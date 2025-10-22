ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Australia Women Beat England Women by 6 Wickets

Unbeaten Australia once again showed its clinical performance by beating England Women at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday evening, October 22, in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Annabel Sutherland was announced player of the match as she remained not out after scoring 98 crucial runs in 112 balls, leading her team to win in 10 overs earlier by keeping six wickets in hand.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 2025 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma First to Hit Practice Nets in Adelaide (Watch)

Currently Australian Women's team are sitting at the top go the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table with a net run rate (NRR) +1.704, while England Women are in the third spot below the Indian Women's team with 9 points and +1.024 NRR. However, both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals.

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Points Table - (Updated after Australia vs England Match, October 22)

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 Australia 6 5 0 1 0 +1.704 11 2 South Africa 6 5 0 0 0 +0.276 10 3 England 6 4 1 1 0 +1.024 9 4 India 5 2 3 0 0 +0.526 4 5 New Zealand 5 1 2 2 0 -0.245 4 6 Sri Lanka 6 1 3 2 0 -1.035 4 7 Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 -0.578 2 8 Pakistan 5 0 3 2 0 -1.887 2

Australia vs England Match Highlights

Chasing 245, Australia stumbled early, reduced to 24-3 and later 68-4. However, an unbeaten 180-run partnership between Ash Gardner and Annabel Sutherland quickly dashed any hopes of an England victory. Gardner stole the show with the bat, scoring an unbeaten century. She finished with 104 off 73 balls, including 16 fours, marking her second century of the tournament. Tammy Beaumont top-scored for England with 78 off 105 balls. Despite her effort, Charlotte Edwards' side were left to rue a slow middle phase, with Alana King effectively curbing the runs, finishing with figures of 1-20.

Annabel Sutherland and Ash Gardner pull off a chase masterclass as Australia remain unbeaten and go top of the #CWC25 table 🤩#AUSvENG 📝: https://t.co/VE7CSWu0KJpic.twitter.com/UcUZGlvEh0 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 22, 2025

Now, India Women will clash with New Zealand Women in a pivotal match for the semifinals on October 23. The Women in Blue will im to get their campaign back on track when they take on Black Caps at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. The hosts have now suffered three straight defeats in the Women’s World Cup 2025 but remain in contention for a semi-final spot.