IND vs AUS 2025 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma First to Hit Practice Nets in Adelaide (Watch)

Former captain and opener Rohit Sharma was the first one among the team teammate to be seen practising in the nets on Wednesday ahead of the second ODI match against Australia. According to the news agency PTI, Sharma arrived half an hour early for the practice session.

Notably, Rohit Sharma did not perform satisfactorily in the first ODI match against hosts Australia at Perth. While young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal is sitting on the bench for Sharma, which also puts numerous of pressure on the former Indian captain.

VIDEO | India vs Australia: Indian opener Rohit Sharma was the first one to enter the nets today in Adelaide ahead of the second ODI game of the series. He arrived half an hour early for the practise session.



Notable, Rohit Sharma did not have a good outing in first ODI that… pic.twitter.com/rnihB3vHJx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2025

As per reports, Rohit Sharma arrived for the net practice session 45 minutes earlier than the other players on Thursday. The Men in Blue are currently training 0-1 in the three-match ODI series. With Rohit, only head coach Gautam Gambhir was with him at the nets.

Rohit Sharma was given two ballers at the practice session, including Dayanand Garani and Raghavendra. The rest of the coaching staff arrived later.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.