Zimbabwe won its first test series at home after 12 years, winning in 2013, after beating Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe by an innings and 73 runs on Wednesday, October 22. Ben Curran was given as the player of the match award. This was Zimbabwe's third innings win in Tests and their first since defeating Bangladesh in Bulawayo in 2001.

The win was earned by all-round performance, especially in batting and bowling on Day 3 in the Only Test between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. The hosts gave a target of 359, in contributed to by Ben Curran with 121 runs, 15 boundaries off 256 balls.

Curran received support from Sikandar Raza (65) and Nick Welch (49), while Brendan Taylor (32) and Brad Evans (35). Zimbabwe’s batting ensured Afghanistan faced a huge task in their hands.

Afghanistan has struggled throughout the innings today as they were bowled out for 127 runs in the first innings, with only Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 37. Brad Evans from the Zimbabwe site shattered the Afghans' hope by taking (5/22).

In the third of the only test, Afghanistan lost nine wickets for 166 runs, with only resistance from Bahir Shah (32) and Afsar Zazai (18).