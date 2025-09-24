ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Warm-up Matches Full Schedule: LIVE Streaming, Fixtures, Squads, Venues, Timing and All You Need to Know

ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025 Full Schedule and Live Streaming Details: Eight nations participating in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will play warm-up matches ahead of the tournament starting September 30. India, Australia, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh will use the games to finalise preparations.

Four matches will be played in Bengaluru at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Grounds 1 and 2 from September 25 to 28. The remaining four will take place in Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium and Colombo Cricket Club Ground.

All teams except Australia will play twice in the warm-ups. India will also field an ‘A’ side to give reserve players experience. India and England, finalists in 2017, will face each other in the opening warm-up match on September 25 in Bengaluru. The matches will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on Jio Hotstar in India.

ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Sep 25, 2025 New Zealand vs India A BCCI Centre of Excellence 2, Bengaluru 09:30 Sep 25, 2025 Bangladesh vs South Africa R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 15:00 Sep 25, 2025 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo 15:00 Sep 25, 2025 India vs England BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, Bengaluru 15:00 Sep 27, 2025 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo 15:00 Sep 27, 2025 India vs New Zealand BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, Bengaluru 15:00 Sep 28, 2025 South Africa vs Pakistan R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 15:00 Sep 28, 2025 Australia vs England BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, Bengaluru 15:00

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Uma Chetry, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues

India A Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Nandini Kashyap(w), Raghvi Bist, Tejal Hasabnis, Tanusree Sarkar, Minnu Mani(c), Prema Rawat, Tanuja Kanwar, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Vrinda Dinesh, Dhara Gujjar, Sayali Satghare

England Women Squad: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze, Jess Kerr, Polly Inglis(w), Eden Carson, Amelia Kerr, Bree Illing, Sophie Devine(c), Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Bella James, Flora Devonshire

South Africa Women Squad: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso(w), Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus

Bangladesh Women Squad: Sumaiya Akter, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Rubya Haider, Fariha Trisna, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz(w), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Dewmi Vihanga, Hasini Perera, Inoka Ranaweera

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Beth Mooney, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Heather Graham, Georgia Voll