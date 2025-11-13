IND-A vs SA-A LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India-A vs South Africa-A 1st Unofficial ODI Match

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa A won the toss and elected to bat in the first unofficial One-Day match against India A at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, November 13, 2025. There will be no live telecast in India. The JioHotstar platform streamed the multi-day series between the two teams, but no official streaming details have been provided for the limited-overs series. However, fans can follow live score updates on the BCCI’s official website.

Live Streaming and Match Details: India-A vs South Africa-A (First Unofficial ODI)

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Match Start Time: 1:30 pm IST

Toss Timing: 1:00 pm IST

Telecast: Not available in India

Live Streaming: No official streaming details released yet for this limited-overs match

Live Score Updates: Available on BCCI’s official website

India-A vs South Africa-A 1st Unofficial ODI Playing XI

India A (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa A (Playing XI): Rivaldo Moonsamy, Rubin Hermann(w), Jordan Hermann, Marques Ackerman(c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Dian Forrester, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tshepo Moreki, Ottneil Baartman