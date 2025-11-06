IND-A vs SA-A LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test Match

November 6, 2025

India A National Cricket Team vs South Africa A National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa A won the toss and chose to bowl in the second unofficial Test against India A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The match is seen as preparation for India’s upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa starting from November 14. The match will not be broadcast on television in India. Fans can watch a live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

 India A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test Live Streaming Info

  • Match: India A vs South Africa A, 2nd Unofficial Test

  • Date: November 6 to November 9, 2025

  • Time: 9:30 a.m. IST

  • Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru

  • Television Broadcast: Not available on TV

  • Live Stream: Available on JioHotstar

 India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test Playing 11s

India A (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa A (Playing XI): Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Marques Ackerman(c), Connor Esterhuizen(w), Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Simmonds, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Okuhle Cele

