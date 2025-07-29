IND-C vs WI-C, WCL 2025 LIVE Cricket Score Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today’s India Champions vs West Indies Champions Match

India Champions Cricket Team vs West Indies Champions Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India Champions won the toss and chose to bowl first against West Indies Champions in the 15th match of the World Championship of Legends 2025 at Grace Road on Tuesday. Yuvraj Singh is leading the Indian side while Chris Gayle is captaining West Indies Champions. The match started at 9 p.m. IST and is being broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available in India on the FanCode app and website.

Date : Tuesday, July 29

Venue : Grace Road, Leicester

Time : 9 p.m. IST

Live Telecast : Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

Playing XIs

India Champions: Robin Uthappa (wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (captain), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Abhimanyu Mithun, Varun Aaron, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Impact Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle (captain), Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Ashley Nurse, William Perkins, Sheldon Cottrell, Dave Mohammed, Nikita Miller

Impact Players: Shannon Gabriel, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn