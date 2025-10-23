IND vs AUS 2025 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Finds Form, Scores Half-Century Against Australia at Adelaide Oval

Former captain and opener Rohit Sharma returned to form in the second ODI against Australia, scoring a half-century at the Adelaide Oval. The “Hitman” initially struggled with timing in the early overs but went on to reach 50 off 74 balls, taking his time at the crease to assess the conditions.

This was a much-needed knock from Rohit after a poor outing in the first match against the hosts. With star batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill departing early, India found themselves under pressure following a slow start.

However, a steady partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer helped India recover as they batted first in the second ODI. Rohit, though, had some close calls — surviving several LBW appeals, DRS reviews, and even a direct-hit run-out attempt early in his innings.

ROHIT SHARMA COMPLETES 150 SIXES IN SENA NATIONS. 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/9fo9VPq3Uv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2025

He particularly looked in control in the 19th over, hitting two trademark sixes off Mitchell Owen. At the time of writing, Rohit Sharma was batting on 64 off 88 balls (2 sixes and 5 fours), while Shreyas Iyer was unbeaten on 50 from 67 deliveries.