IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Shubman Gill’s 46, Axar Patel’s Late Cameo Lift India to 167/8; Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa Star With the Ball

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India posted 167 for 8 after being sent in to bat against Australia in the fourth T20I at Carrara Oval on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Shubman Gill top scored with 46 runs but fell short of a personal milestone. Abhishek Sharma made 28 off 21 balls, hitting three boundaries and one six, while Shivam Dube contributed 22 and skipper Suryakumar Yadav added 20.

Sharma and Gill shared a 56-run partnership in 6.4 overs, laying the foundation for India’s total. Despite losing several wickets in the latter part of the innings, Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 21 off 11 balls to help India reach 167.

For Australia, Nathan Ellis took three wickets for 21 runs, and Adam Zampa also claimed three, conceding 45 runs.

