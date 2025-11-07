IND vs AUS, Brisbane Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs Australia 5th T20I Match at Gabba?

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match: The final game of the five-match T20I series between India and Australia will be played at The Gabba on Saturday, November 8, 2025. The match could see weather interruptions, as rain is likely in Brisbane during the game. According to weather forecast, there is a 36 percent chance of rain during the match starting at 6:15 PM local time. (1:45 PM IST). Temperatures are expected to range between 21 and 28 degrees Celsius with humidity near 50 percent. Winds are likely to blow at 10 km per hour.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2025 - Gabba Pitch Report

The Gabba pitch offers good bounce and carries well for batsmen. Pacers may benefit early, but the surface slows down as the match progresses. Batting first could be an advantage in this final encounter.

India holds a 2-1 lead after winning the fourth T20I at Gold Coast by 48 runs. Vice-captain Shubman Gill played a key innings of 46 off 39 balls, while Abhishek Sharma (28), Suryakumar Yadav (20) and Axar Patel (21 not out) helped India reach 167 for 8.

Australia struggled in the run chase. Captain Mitchell Marsh (30) and opener Matthew Short (25) fell early, and the hosts were bowled out for 119. Axar Patel took two wickets for 20 runs, Shivam Dube grabbed two, and Washington Sundar claimed three for three runs.

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Mahli Beardman

Predicted Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

Fans can watch live on the JioHotstar app and website or on the Star Sports network.