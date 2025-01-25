IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025: India Win Toss, Elect to Bat Against England in Chennai

India won the toss and elected to bat against visitors England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. The action between India and England will begin shortly at 7 PM today. Before that, you should know some match facts. India is currently leading in the 5-match T20I series 1-0 against visitors, and Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue is eyeing a second consecutive win.

Jos Buttler-led England will look to bounce back, while India aims to take a 2-0 lead. In the first match, India won the toss and chose to bowl. England was bowled out for just 132 runs in 20 overs, with captain Jos Buttler top-scoring with 68 runs. Abhishek Sharma's brilliant knock of 79 runs helped India chase down the target of 133 runs in just 12.5 overs, losing three wickets.

India won the toss and asked England to bat first in Chennai. There are two changes in India's playing XI from the last game. Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel replace the injured duo of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh in India's playing eleven. Jamie Smith (on debut) and Brydon Carse come in for unwell Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson, respectively, for England. Thousands of fans from both the Indian and England cricket teams have gathered at the stadium in excitement for the upcoming match.

India Squad:

Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England Squad:

Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Tamil cricket commentator Cricananda said, "The chances of India in the second T20 match are bright, but the Indian team's use of spin bowling is uncertain due to the possibility of high dew at the Chepauk stadium. The Indian team was in good form in the previous match, and it is likely to continue in this match as well..."